April 30 Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp on Monday reported a higher quarterly profit on a 10 percent rise in sales from its core drugs distribution business, and it issued an earnings forecast for fiscal 2013 largely in line with Wall Street estimates.

The company posted net profit of $521 million, or $2.09 per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $422 million, or $1.62 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $2.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

McKesson forecast adjusted earnings for fiscal 2013 of $7.05 to $7.35 per shares. Wall Street on average is estimating $7.19 per share. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gary Hill)