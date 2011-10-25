* Fiscal Q2 EPS $1.63 excluding items vs Street view $1.39

* Revenue rose 10 percent to $30.2 billion

* Sees full-year EPS $6.19 to $6.39, excluding items

* Shares rise 4 percent (Adds analyst, company comment, updates share move)

By Bill Berkrot

Oct 25, McKesson Corp (MCK.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on growth in its core drug distribution business, and the pharmaceutical wholesaler raised its full-year earnings forecast.

McKesson shares rose 4 percent in extended trading.

Excluding items, such as a $118 million charge to increase litigation reserves, McKesson earned $1.63 per share, exceeding analysts' average expectations by 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Based on what it said was momentum from its first half results, McKesson boosted its earnings forecast range by 10 cents and now expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.19 to $6.39 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012.

"The quarter was very strong," said Lazard Capital Markets analyst Tom Gallucci.

"There were some fears in the investment community about sluggish healthcare utilization driving sluggish prescription trends, and that that could impact distributors as a whole," Gallucci explained.

"What you saw at McKesson was quite the opposite. Across all their major segments versus our expectations the top line beat across the board. And you had a sizable upside on the EPS line," he added.

While McKesson does not give quarterly forecasts, the company told analysts on a conference call that it expects "our fourth quarter to be unusually strong."

Fiscal fourth quarter results are likely to be helped by the launch of cheap generic versions of the popular cholesterol medicine Lipitor, currently the world's biggest selling prescription drug. The Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) drug is set to lose patent protection at the end of November.

Generic drugs have a higher profit margin for McKesson than more expensive branded medicines.

The San Francisco-based company posted a net profit of $296 million, or $1.18 per share, for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $327 million, or $1.25 per share, a year ago.

The company said it had settled the Douglas County lawsuit, that was based on a dispute over the average wholesale price (AWP) charged for medicines, for $82 million, and that it was making progress toward resolving other similar public entity lawsuits brought by cities and counties.

McKesson added $118 million to its AWP litigation reserves, taking the total to $442 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent to $30.22 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $29.48 billion.

The company's main Distribution Solutions business saw sales rise 10 percent to $29.4 billion, helped by solid growth in the United States and its acquisition of US Oncology.

Despite concerns over weak utilization of medicines and medical services in a tough economic climate, "we've seen healthy demand in our diverse set of distribution services," Chief Executive John Hammergren said.

The company said integration of the US Oncology business was nearly complete.

Technology Solutions revenue rose 7 percent to $825 million.

McKesson shares rose 4 percent to $79.20 in extended trading from a New York Stock Exchange close at $76.13.