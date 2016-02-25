Feb 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp said it was buying two privately held cancer care companies, Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion to boost its specialty pharma distribution business.

Vantage provides radiation and other cancer care services, while Biologics manages cancer-related costs for patients.

McKesson said the deals would be funded by a mix of cash and debt. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)