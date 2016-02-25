BRIEF-Lifewatch: BioTelemetry launches tender offer
* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
Feb 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp said it was buying two privately held cancer care companies, Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion to boost its specialty pharma distribution business.
Vantage provides radiation and other cancer care services, while Biologics manages cancer-related costs for patients.
McKesson said the deals would be funded by a mix of cash and debt. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share