SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Shareholders re-elected all of McKesson Corp's board members on Wednesday, defying the recommendations of influential proxy advisors and investors who protested inflated compensation for top executive John Hammergren.

The company said all directors received a majority vote at the annual shareholder's meeting in favor of their remaining on the board. No specific numbers were disclosed.

Shareholder advisory firms had called for some directors to go. ISS, the most influential, wanted to see an ejection of the board's entire compensation committee: committee chairman Alton Irby, Edward Mueller, Christine Jacobs and David Lawrence.