(In May 7 story, corrects seventh bullet point to show
analysts' estimate for 2014 profit was $8.06 per share, not
$7.21)
BANGALORE May 8 May 7 McKesson Corp
:
* Reports fiscal 2013 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $30.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.01 billion
* Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $7.90 to $8.20 from
continuing operations
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $8.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Further company coverage