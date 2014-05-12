May 12 U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp
on Monday said profit rose in the latest quarter,
exceeding analyst expectations, thanks to strength in its
distribution and technology solutions units.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, the
company posted net income of $371 million, up from $259 million
in the year-earlier period. On a per share basis, net income
from continuing operations rose to $1.56 from $1.11.
Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations
were $2.55 a share.
On that basis, analysts on average expected earnings
of $2.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $38.14 billion, which was above
Wall Street expectations of $35.86 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)