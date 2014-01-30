Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Jan 30 U.S. pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp, which last week reached a deal to acquire Germany's Celesio AG, reported on Thursday a 79 percent drop in quarterly net profit as one-time inventory and other charges offset revenue gains.
For its full fiscal year ending March 31, McKesson said it expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.05 to $8.20 per share, down from a previous estimate of $8.40 to $8.70 per share, due to higher acquisition and inventory-related charges.
For its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, McKesson posted a net profit of $64 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $298 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, the company earned $1.45 per share, well short of the $1.84 per share forecast, on average, by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $34.3 billion. Analysts had expected $33.57 billion.
With the Celesio buyout, valued at about $8.5 billion including debt, McKesson aims to further its push to become a global leader in drugs distribution. The deal was secured after the U.S. company reached agreements with two shareholders controlling about 75 percent of Celesio shares.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.