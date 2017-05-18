UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $3.59 billion, or $16.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $431 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter earnings included a pre-tax net gain of $3.9 billion related to the creation of the Change Healthcare joint venture.
Revenue rose to $48.71 billion from $46.68 billion, the company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources