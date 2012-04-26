April 26 McKesson Corp, a large U.S.
drug wholesaler, has agreed to pay more than $190 million to
settle claims that it violated the federal False Claims Act by
reporting inflated pricing information for many prescription
drugs, causing Medicaid to overpay for those drugs.
The settlement was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney Paul
Fishman in New Jersey. McKesson did not admit liability in
agreeing to settle.
According to the government, McKesson reported inflated
pricing data to First DataBank, a publisher of drug prices that
most state Medicaid programs use to set payment rates for
pharmaceutical products.
Fishman said state governments may negotiate separately with
McKesson to resolve claims based on their individual shares of
the Medicaid overpayments.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)