NEW YORK Oct 28 Shares of the three major U.S.
prescription drug wholesalers tumbled on Friday as investors
feared a pricing war after McKesson Corp's quarterly
report that rippled through the pharmaceutical supply chain.
McKesson shares were down 24 percent in afternoon trading,
on pace for their biggest single-day drop in more than 17 years
and shaving off about $8.5 billion in market value. The shares
touched their lowest point since July 2013.
In its fiscal second quarter report late on Thursday, the
pharmaceutical wholesaler slashed its fiscal year earnings
forecast to an range of $12.35 to $12.85 per share, from its
prior outlook of $13.43 to $13.93 per share - an 8 percent cut
when looking at the midpoint of the two ranges.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer
John Hammergren said the company has seen "competitive activity
that is broader than our original expectations, more
aggressive," and added: "When a competitor significantly
undercuts our existing pricing, we are compelled to respond."
Shares of chief rivals also fell sharply after the report,
with Cardinal Health Inc dropping 11 percent and
AmerisourceBergen Corp falling 12.9 percent.
"This is all about competitiveness," Evercore ISI analyst
Ross Muken said. "They are pricing against each other mainly for
independent pharmacies."
In lowering its outlook, McKesson also pointed to moderating
brand drug pricing as biting into profits.
At least three brokerages lowered their ratings on McKesson
stock following the report.
Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell cut his ratings on
both McKesson and Cardinal to "neutral", saying in a research
note: "Aggressive competition for customers is the last thing
distributors need."
Shares of other companies in the drug supply chain were
lower after McKesson's report. Pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co fell 6.2 percent, while drugstore
chain CVS Health Corp dropped 3.7 percent.
"It is basically fears that the whole supply chain is
functioning poorly, that there's some dysfunction in the supply
chain," said Evercore ISI's Muken.
Investors will be looking for more evidence of any potential
pricing war when Cardinal Health reports quarterly results on
Monday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)