April 11 Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp
on Wednesday said it was selected by the U.S. Department
of Veterans Affairs to continue as the VA's prime pharmaceutical
supplier for at least two more years.
News of the contract, which includes options for up to three
two-year extensions, sent shares of McKesson up more than 4
percent in after hours trading.
The new agreement, valued by the VA at over $31.6 billion,
calls for McKesson to supply all of the VA's more than 700
medical centers and outpatient clinics, as well as its seven
consolidated mail outpatient pharmacies.
"Over the past eight years, McKesson has partnered with the
VA to serve the healthcare needs of America's veterans," Paul
Julian, the company's executive vice president and group
president, said in a statement.
The VA, which estimated savings of about $3.26 billion
through the life of the contract, said the new agreement goes
into effect on May 10.
Shares of McKesson, which closed at $87.90 on the New York
Stock Exchange, were trading at $91.89 after hours.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley, editing by M.D. Golan)