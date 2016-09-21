Sept 21 Apple Inc has approached
British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a
strategic investment or a potential buyout, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
The loss-making automotive group could be valued at between
1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) and 1.5 billion pounds, the
newspaper reported. (on.ft.com/2cUU1ax)
Apple and McLaren could not be immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)