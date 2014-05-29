(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bethany McLean
May 29 Men's apparel retailer Jos. A. Bank may
be best known for its incessant advertisements of all the
merchandise it has on sale. "Could they advertise more? Could
they sell less?" quipped Jerry Seinfeld. "We'll give you three
suits for $8! Just take it! Get it out of here!"
So in a twisted kind of way, it's perfect that the company
and its chairman of the board, Robert Wildrick, have recently
pulled off a different kind of super sale. In March, competitor
Men's Wearhouse agreed to buy Jos. A. Bank - for $65 a share,
about a 55 percent premium to its share price last fall.
Wildrick served as the chief executive officer until 2008, and
is often given credit for growing the business from a struggling
retailer into a national brand. He now has a consulting
agreement with the company that pays him $825,000 a year, and
has earned over $200,000 a year in his role as chairman.
Seinfeld might be surprised to hear it, but there is a piece
of merchandise that Jos. A. Bank doesn't advertise. According to
Federal Aviation Administration records, Jos. A. Bank leases a
private plane, and not just any private plane - a high-end
Dassault Falcon 2000EX. A reader of Jos. A. Bank's financial
statements would almost certainly not be aware of the existence
of the plane.
What's interesting is that despite all the furor about
corporate jets, and the complaints about executive compensation,
experts say this situation is not uncommon. "It's entirely
possible that a company could have a jet and not have it be
disclosed in the proxy statements," said Andrew Liazos, a
partner at law firm McDermott Will and Emery, who heads the
firm's executive compensation group. Indeed, Jos. A. Bank is a
perfect example of how a company can thread the needle of the
disclosure rules about jets - without breaking any laws.
Jos. A. Bank's plane is not identified in the company's
financial statements. I searched its proxy statements and 10Ks
going back to 2003 for the terms "jet," "personal use,"
"aircraft," and "airplane," and found nothing related to this
aircraft. And this is technically proper - if the plane is being
used entirely for business purposes. If its executives or
directors are allowed personal use, and that use exceeds a
certain dollar value, it must be disclosed in the proxy
statement. According to the SEC, a company is required to report
as "'All Other Compensation' perquisites and personal benefits
if the total amount exceeds $10,000, and to identify each such
item by type, regardless of the amount." It wouldn't take much
flying on a Falcon 2000EX for the benefit to exceed $10,000.
According to Jos. A. Bank spokesman Tom Davies, its plane is
used entirely for business purposes, so no disclosure is
necessary.
But here's where things get a little more contorted. Jos. A.
Bank is headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Yet the jet's
lease says the jet is hangared in West Palm Beach, Florida -
which is where board chairman Wildrick lives. The company's
director of aviation, Jeff Michlowitz, also lives in Florida,
according to property records. A now-expired advertisement for a
second pilot included in its job description "some weekend
flying and occasional Sunday relocations" and read "MUST LIVE
WITHIN 1 HOUR FROM PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT."
If the chief executive officer of a company - which Wildrick
was until 2008 - were using a jet to commute from home to the
office, that would qualify as personal use. (According to the
FAA, the first payment on the lease was due in May 2004.) In
such circumstances, the jet should have been disclosed. Aha!
Yet a 2001 amendment to Wildrick's employment agreement
established "additional executive offices at a location in the
Palm Beach, Florida metropolitan area" and specifically allowed
Wildrick to "conduct the affairs of the company from the Palm
Beach office." Given that, the travel between Florida and the
company's Hampstead, Maryland headquarters would be considered a
business expense, and wouldn't have had to have been disclosed -
even when he was CEO. Now that he's a director, travel between
Palm Beach and Hampstead would still qualify as business use.
This strikes some corporate governance experts as odd. "It's
highly unusual to have a corporate jet based where the directors
are, and not where the executives are," says Lynn Turner, the
former chief accountant of the SEC, and a former board member at
both public companies and institutional investors. "It would be
significant information for the investors in that company." It
also seems strange that a company would have a jet that was just
for the use of the chairman of the board.
But Michlowitz, the company's director of aviation, says the
plane is not just for Wildrick's use. He says that other
executives also use the plane to visit the stores and scout out
new real estate. He adds that Wildrick barely uses it at all
anymore. Asked why, given those circumstances, the plane is
still kept in Palm Beach, he responds that inclement weather and
increased difficulty of maintenance at facilities near cold,
snowy Hampstead make Palm Beach a sensible decision. He adds
that the other executives fly commercially down to Palm Beach,
and then use the plane from there. He also reiterated Davies'
point, which is that the plane is used entirely for business.
Putting all this aside, doesn't the cost of a plane still
have to show up somewhere in the financial statements? Well,
yes, sort of. Many corporate aircraft are leased, rather than
owned, and Davies confirms that this is the case with Jos. A.
Bank's plane. Since the plane is classified as an operating
lease, the payments are a form of off-balance-sheet financing -
which must be disclosed, according to the SEC, albeit not in
granular enough detail to tell that they are for a plane.
In its financial statements for the year ending in January
2005, Jos. A. Bank says that its "principal commitments are
non-cancelable operating leases in connection with its retail
stores, certain tailoring spaces, and equipment." The plane,
according to Davies, is part of that "equipment." Would you ever
have guessed?
At the time of that first lease payment, Jos. A. Bank's
stock was selling for about $13 per share. In fiscal 2004, the
company's net income was just $24.5 million - less than the $24
million price of the plane! Back then, and even before the sale
to Men's Wearhouse, shareholders might have wanted to understand
what benefit they were getting from the use of the plane. But
given the deal - which means that anyone who bought at the time
the company got its jet has just about quadrupled her money - it
would be hard to find a shareholder who would complain
now.(Calls to two Men's Wearhouse spokespeople were not
returned.)
Maybe the larger question is this: Would Jerry Seinfeld
still call what Jos. A. Bank is selling "cr*p" if he knew it
included a Falcon 2000EX?
(Bethany McLean)