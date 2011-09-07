* Says lower miocene sands appear to be hydrocarbon bearing
* Lafitte ultra-deep exploration well to be deepened
Sept 7 McMoRan Exploration Co said it
found hydrocarbon-bearing sands in one of its ultra-deep
properties in the Gulf of Mexico, sending its shares up 3
percent before the bell.
The oil and natural gas company said the Lafitte well has
been drilled to 27,038 feet.
The Gulf of Mexico-focused mid-cap company is preparing to
deepen the well and set casing -- piping placed in a well to
prevent the wall of the hole from caving in.
McMoRan holds a 72.0 percent working interest and a 58.3
percent net revenue interest in Lafitte, which it started
drilling in October last year.
Smaller peer Energy XXI holds an 18 percent working
interest and Moncrief Offshore LLC owns a 10 percent.
McMoRan Exploration has about 15 percent of its acreage in
ultra-deep wells --- 25,000 feet or deeper. It operates some of
the deepest wells in the world and its high-profile, expensive
operations like Davy Jones, Blueberry Hill and Blackbeard East
are expected to have between 3 and 5 trillion cubic feet
equivalent in reserves.
The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company's shares closed at
$12.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up
at $12.56 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)