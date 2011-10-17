* Sees flow test to extract hydrocarbon from Davy Jones No. 1 well on schedule

* Q3 loss per share $0.06 vs est $0.16

* Sees 2011 average daily output at 187 mmcfe/d, up from 175 mmcfe/d earlier

* Sees Q4 average daily production at 170 mmcfe/d

* Shares up as much as 9 percent (Adds conference call details, analyst comments, updates share movement)

By Sumit Jha

Oct 17 McMoRan Exploration Co said it is on schedule to conduct tests to extract hydrocarbon at its Davy Jones wells in the Gulf of Mexico shelf, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.

The company said on a conference call with analysts that it expects to complete the flow test to extract hydrocarbon from the Davy Jones No. 1 well by the end of this year and for Davy Jones No. 2 well by the end of second half of 2012.

"They made a lot of progress getting the equipment into the field for the flow test. They have got the jacket under-construction, the platform is heading out there and a rig is heading out there. And they are saying everything is on schedule. The company is very optimistic that it will work," analyst Leo Mariani of RBC Capital Markets told Reuters.

The Davy Jones No. 1 well showed presence of oil and gas in 200 net feet of sand, while the Davy Jones No. 2 well confirmed 120 net feet of oil and gas bearing sands, the Gulf of Mexico-focused mid-cap said.

In February, McMoRan, which operates some of the deepest wells in the world, had said it discovered a new hydrocarbon-bearing sand at its ultra-deep Davy Jones prospect.

The company's high-profile, expensive operations like Davy Jones, Blueberry Hill and Blackbeard East are expected to have between 3-5 trillion cubic feet equivalent in reserves.

The company also said its third ultra-deep exploration well, Lafitte, has 115 net feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands.

McMoRan holds a 72 percent working interest and a 58.3 percent net revenue interest in Lafitte, which it started drilling in October last year.

The company also raised its 2011 capex outlook to $500-550 million, and said it will cut costs in deeper wells.

NARROWER Q3 LOSS

McMoRan posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss helped by a rise in quarterly output, prompting the oil and natural gas company to raise its full-year production forecast.

The company now sees average daily production for the year at about 187 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day (mmcfe/d), up from its prior forecast of 175 mmcfe/d.

It expects fourth-quarter average daily output to be 170 mmcfe/d.

McMoRan said production averaged 187 mmcfe/d in the third quarter, compared with 146 mmcfe/d a year ago.

Third-quarter loss was $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a net loss $25.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Quarterly revenue rose 46 percent to $138.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 16 cents a share, on revenue of $124.8 million.

Shares of the New Orleans, Louisiana-based company were up 3 percent at $11.66, after climbing to a high of $12.27 earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Sriraj Kalluvila)