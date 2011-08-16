BANGKOK Aug 16 Thailand's MCOT Pcl :
* Expects second-half net profit and revenue to be higher
than the first half due to the peak season for advertising in
the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Tanawat Wansom told
reporters
* Expects third-quarter net profit and revenue to be higher
than a year earlier and the previous quarter thanks to a gain of
405 million baht from concession fees from Channel 3 operator
* Says aims for 2011 revenue growth of 10 percent to 6
billion baht ($201 million)
* Plans to raise advertising fees in October to reflect
inflation
* On Monday, the state-controlled media firm reported a
first-half net profit of 863.6 million baht, up from 733.6
million a year earlier
($1 = 29.80 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)