BANGKOK Aug 16 Thailand's MCOT Pcl :

* Expects second-half net profit and revenue to be higher than the first half due to the peak season for advertising in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Tanawat Wansom told reporters

* Expects third-quarter net profit and revenue to be higher than a year earlier and the previous quarter thanks to a gain of 405 million baht from concession fees from Channel 3 operator

* Says aims for 2011 revenue growth of 10 percent to 6 billion baht ($201 million)

* Plans to raise advertising fees in October to reflect inflation

* On Monday, the state-controlled media firm reported a first-half net profit of 863.6 million baht, up from 733.6 million a year earlier ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)