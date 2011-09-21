* H1 revenue up 23 percent to 71.9 mln stg

LONDON, Sept 21 British advertising agency M&C Saatchi posted a better-than-expected 24 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by winning more business from multinational clients like Google and Pernod Ricard.

The agency, founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi after they were ousted from Saatchi & Saatchi, reported adjusted pretax profit of 7.7 million pounds ($12.1 million) on revenue of 71.9 million pounds, up 23 percent, for the six months to end-June.

Both the UK and the rest of Europe performed especially well, the company said, although pricing pressure in Australia and China resulted in its overall operating margin dipping to 10.6 percent from 10.7 percent in 2010.

"We are confident about our progress but are conscious of any macro effects beyond our control in 2012," Chief Executive David Kershaw said in a statement.

Analyst Lorna Tilbian at Numis said the results were ahead of forecasts. "With the group's worldwide agency network in place, the first-half performance reflected the successful pitching for and winning of international work," she said. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)