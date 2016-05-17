May 17 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue first series and second series investment corporation bonds, worth up to 1.5 billion yen respectively with subscription date on May 17 and payment date on May 23

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date May 21, 2021 and coupon rate 0.340 pct per annum for the first series and 0.810 pct per annum for the second series

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds to be used to pay back loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7lxBPx

