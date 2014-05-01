MUMBAI May 1 Multi-Commodity Exchange of India
Ltd (MCX) on Thursday said Managing Director and Chief
Executive Manoj Vaish has resigned after just three months in
office citing health reasons.
Vaish, who took charge on Feb. 1, resigned from both posts
and will work with the exchange's board to ensure a smooth
transition to his successor, MCX said in a statement.
MCX's largest shareholder, Financial Technologies (India)
Ltd, is in the process of selling its 26 percent stake
after the commodities regulator last year ruled MCX was not "fit
and proper" to run a bourse.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)