MUMBAI Feb 16 The Multi Commodity
Exchange Ltd (MCX), India's biggest commodity exchange by
turnover, has set a price band of 860 to 1,032 rupees a share
for its initial public offering that aims raise as much as 6.6
billion rupees ($134 million).
The first Indian IPO this year would be a key test of
investor appetite for share sales in Asia's third-largest
economy after weak markets forced many companies to shelve stock
offerings last year.
MCX is offering about 6.4 million shares in the IPO, which
will open next Wednesday and close on Feb. 24, the exchange said
in a newspaper advertisement.
The company will become the first Indian bourse to list its
shares on an exchange.
MCX's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd
and investors including state-controlled State Bank of
India and Bank of Baroda will sell part of
their holdings in the IPO, according to its prospectus.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and India's Edelweiss
Capital are the bookrunners for the share sale.
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)