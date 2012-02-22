MUMBAI Feb 22 India's Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) has raised about 956 million rupees ($19.4
million) from 12 cornerstone investors, the company said, ahead
of its initial public offering of shares that aims to raise as
much as $134 million.
The country's biggest commodity exchange by turnover has
finalised allocation of 926,606 shares to anchor investors at
1,032 rupees a share, the top end of the price band it has fixed
for the public offering, it said in exchange filings late on
Tuesday.
The anchor investors that bought shares in the pre-IPO sale
include BlackRock Global Funds, Deutsche Securities, Kuwait
Investment Authority Fund, Credit Suisse, ICICI Prudential
Mutual Fund and Tata AIG Life Insurance, the filings showed.
MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its
shares on an exchange, is offering about 6.4 million shares in
the IPO in a price band of 860 rupees to 1,032 rupees a share.
The public sale opens on Wednesday and will close on Friday.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and India's Edelweiss
Capital are the bookrunners for the share sale.
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)