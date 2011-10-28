(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Canadian satellite and data distribution
company Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) posted
higher quarterly profit, helped by robust bookings in its U.S.
operations and medical robotics business.
July-September operating earnings from continuing operations
rose to C$30 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$23
million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company, famous for creating the robotic arm
used on NASA space shuttles, rose to C$182 million, from C$167
million in the same period last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings per share of
62 Canadian cents, on revenue of C$183 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's funded order backlog rose to C$856 million at
September-end, from C$833 million at June-end.
Shares of the company closed at C$43.43 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
