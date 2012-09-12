Sept 12 Surveillance and satellite imaging
company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said it
has received a request for additional information from the U.S.
Department of Justice in connection with its proposed deal to
buy Space Systems/Loral Inc (SS/L).
Loral Space & Communications Inc in June agreed to
sell SS/L, its satellite manufacturing subsidiary, to MDA for
about $875 million.
The request for additional information primarily concerns
MDA's Montreal satellite communications antenna and payload
business, it said in a statement.
The Department of Justice is reviewing the transaction as
part of the regulatory process under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, Loral Space & Communications
said in a separate statement.