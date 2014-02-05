Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
Feb 5 Feb 5 MDC Holdings Inc : * says 2013 home deliveries of 4,710 homes, up 26% * says 2013 home sales revenue $1.63 bln, up 41% * Q4 earnings per share $0.62 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * says Q4 net new orders of 752 homes, down 13% * ended Q4 with 1,262 homes in backlog,compared with backlog of 1,645 homes in 2012 * Q4 rev view $434.2 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * says Q4 home sale revenues of $460.9 million, up 18% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc