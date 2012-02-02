(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings Inc
posted a narrower quarterly loss, and said the U.S.
housing market has stabilized and may begin to recover in 2012.
MDC's fourth-quarter net loss was $18.8 million, or 40 cents
a share, compared with $30 million, or 65 cents a share, a year
ago.
Results include charges related to debt extinguishment and
writedowns.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $247.4 million, while orders rose
1 percent to 523 homes for the October-December period.
The company, which also provides mortgage financing,
insurance and title services, said orders increased about 30
percent for January.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)