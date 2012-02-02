(Follows alerts)

Feb 2 Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings Inc posted a narrower quarterly loss, and said the U.S. housing market has stabilized and may begin to recover in 2012.

MDC's fourth-quarter net loss was $18.8 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 65 cents a share, a year ago.

Results include charges related to debt extinguishment and writedowns.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $247.4 million, while orders rose 1 percent to 523 homes for the October-December period.

The company, which also provides mortgage financing, insurance and title services, said orders increased about 30 percent for January. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)