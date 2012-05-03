(Corrects first paragraph to say "two years" instead of "four
years")
May 3 Homebuilder MDC Holdings Inc
posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years, helped
by an increase in home sale revenues and lower expenses.
MDC reported net income of $2.3 million, or 4 cents per
diluted share, compared with a net loss of $19.9 million, or 43
cents per share, a year ago.
Home sale revenues were up 13 percent to $184.7 million.
Shares of the company closed at $28.94 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)