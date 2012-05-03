(Corrects first paragraph to say "two years" instead of "four years")

May 3 Homebuilder MDC Holdings Inc posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years, helped by an increase in home sale revenues and lower expenses.

MDC reported net income of $2.3 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $19.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Home sale revenues were up 13 percent to $184.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at $28.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)