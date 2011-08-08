MOSCOW Aug 8 MDM Bank MDMB_p.MM, a privately owned mid-sized Russian lender, plans to attract a new foreign investor, Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Monday, quoting several investment banking sources.

The talks are ongoing with some Asian and Arabic sovereign investment funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Investment Corporation of Dubai, several banking sources told Kommersant.

MDM Bank, whose largest shareholders are businessman Sergey Popov with a 56.3 percent stake and Igor Kim with 11 percent, may offer up to a blocking stake of 25 percent to the potential investor, according to the daily.

The bank, ranked among Russia's top 15 by assets, posted around 2.5 billion roubles ($88.18 million) in net profit for 2010 and expects to earn between 2 billion roubles and 9 billion roubles this year.

MDM Bank declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)

($1=28.35 Rouble)