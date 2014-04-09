April 9 MDM Engineering Group Ltd -

* Update on recommended offer from Foster Wheeler

* Additional shareholders representing 21.97 pct of issued ordinary shares of MDM have executed agreements under which they have agreed to vote in favour of recommended offer

* Shareholders representing 64.37 pct of issued ordinary shares of MDM have now agreed to vote in favour of recommended offer

* MDM still expects transaction to be completed in late August 2014, as previously envisaged

* EGM in relation to merger expected to be held on or around 6 may 2014