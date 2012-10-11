BRIEF-Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical FY profit rises
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian private healthcare provider MD Medical Group narrowed the price range for its London share sale to between $11.50 and $12.50 per global depositary receipt from an earlier $11.25 to $13.50, two sources close to the deal said on Thursday.
The company had expected the total size of the offering of new and existing GDRs to be between $295 million and $343 million, including an over-allotment option.
Order books on the offering, which includes both new and existing shares, are fully covered, three sources close to the deal told Reuters this week.
The offering includes $150 million of new GDRs to raise money to fund the expansion of the company's clinic and hospital network, as well as existing shares being sold by its main shareholder, MD Medical Holding Limited.
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board approves authorised capital increase to egp 200 million from egp 70 million, issued capital increase to egp 58.6 million from egp 53.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8zsOP) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 32.4 million versus EGP 22.2 million year ago