GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
(Follows alerts)
Sept 28 - Canadian explorer MDN Inc said it found high-grade gold at its Nikonga project in Tanzania.
The early results at Nikonga project, located near MDN's Tulawaka gold mine, show gold ranging from 4 grades per tonne (g/t) to 33 g/t.
Nikonga project, wholly owned by MDN, is located in the western portion of the Kahama Greenstone Belt, in the Lake Victoria gold field in Tanzania.
MDN is also the operator and owner of a majority interest in mineral licenses totalling 757 square kilometer near Tulawaka, which is a joint venture between MDN and Pangea Goldfields Inc, a wholly owned unit of African Barrick Gold . (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.