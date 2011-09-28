(Follows alerts)

Sept 28 - Canadian explorer MDN Inc said it found high-grade gold at its Nikonga project in Tanzania.

The early results at Nikonga project, located near MDN's Tulawaka gold mine, show gold ranging from 4 grades per tonne (g/t) to 33 g/t.

Nikonga project, wholly owned by MDN, is located in the western portion of the Kahama Greenstone Belt, in the Lake Victoria gold field in Tanzania.

MDN is also the operator and owner of a majority interest in mineral licenses totalling 757 square kilometer near Tulawaka, which is a joint venture between MDN and Pangea Goldfields Inc, a wholly owned unit of African Barrick Gold . (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)