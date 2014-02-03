BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 3 MDxHealth SA : * Announced positive results from important study designed to identify patients with aggressive prostate cancer * Study results support strategy of leveraging epigenetics to improve diagnosis, treatment of prostate cancer patients
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
March 21 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :