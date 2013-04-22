BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
BRUSSELS, April 22 Belgian biotech company MDxHealth said on Monday two presentations set to be delivered at a leading U.S. convention would confirm that its prostate cancer test helps urologists rule out unnecessary repeat biopsies.
The molecular diagnostic company, which develops tests for cancer, said two presentations would be made supporting its ConfirmMDx test at the American Urology Association annual meeting on May 4-8.
ConfirmMDx, MDxHealth's first commercial product, aims to distinguish patients with a true-negative biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: