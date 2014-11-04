BRUSSELS Nov 4 Belgian biopharmaceutical
company MDxHealth forecast on Tuesday strong growth of
volumes of its ConfirmMDx prostate cancer test, but said it
could face delays in fee collection as the number of users
increased.
The company, which has secured Medicare coverage for its
test from November 3, said it was expecting strong volumes and
revenue from the test for the rest of 2014 and into 2015,
enabling it to allocate more resources toward reimbursement,
billing and collection efforts.
"However, with growing adoption of the test by new
prescribing urologists across the U.S., the company expects a
growing number of new payors, thus also increasing the group of
non-contracted, third party payors," the company said.
"This could lead to continued delays in collections and
revenue recognition among those payors specifically," it
continued.
The company, which reported a 78 percent increase in
third-quarter revenue to $3.5 million, said it had signed up 430
potential payors, health insurers and intermediaries, at the of
September and obtained payment from over 280, compared with 155
in the first half.
Cash and cash equivalents totalled $7.6 million at the end
of September, with an average net cash burn in the first nine
months of 2014 of slightly less than $1.9 million. The company
made a net loss of $4.2 million in the third quarter.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)