Oct 10 Mdxhealth SA :

* Announces positive data from study confirming ability of Confirmmdx genes to identify prostate cancer aggressiveness in diagnostic biopsies

* Tests confirmed that epigenetic profile of Confirmmdx genes generated by test is strongly correlated with established risk stratification metrics