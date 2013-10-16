BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of 1st series bonds to 5,535 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of first series bonds to 5,535 won/share from 7,906 won/share
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgian-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Wednesday that its brain tumour test PredictMDx had been included in the guidelines of the U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network, meaning it would be made available to more U.S. patients.
To be included in the network as well as being awarded a national reimbursement code by the America Medical Association cleared the way for comprehensive reimbursement of the test in the United States, MDxHealth said.
The PredictMDx test gives doctors better insight into whether certain types of treatment work with a patient or not. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says it lowered conversion price of first series bonds to 5,535 won/share from 7,906 won/share
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 2 Investors piled into riskier assets again in the latest week, pouring cash into U.S.-based funds invested in stocks and bonds girded against inflation, Lipper data showed on Thursday. U.S.-based funds invested in stocks pulled in $7.3 billion during the week ended March 1, a fifth straight week of inflows, while taxable bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, the resear
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.