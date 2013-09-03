BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Belgian biotech firm MDxHealth has signed a deal with U.S. healthcare network Stratose, which will give its prostate cancer testing product access to one of the largest networks in the United States.

MDxHealth said on Tuesday that with the signature of the Stratose agreement 80 million people in the United States will now have access to its prostate cancer test.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)