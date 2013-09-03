BRIEF-Excelsior Medical to merge with unit
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Belgian biotech firm MDxHealth has signed a deal with U.S. healthcare network Stratose, which will give its prostate cancer testing product access to one of the largest networks in the United States.
MDxHealth said on Tuesday that with the signature of the Stratose agreement 80 million people in the United States will now have access to its prostate cancer test.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
* Says conversion of the 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds into 45,332 shares with par value of T$10 per share
March 9 Excelsior Medical Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ArSwlL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)