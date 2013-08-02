BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
(Corrects in second paragraph to remove reference to company securing U.S. approval earlier this month; adds test available since May 2012.)
BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.
MDxHealth said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country, where the test has been available since May 2012.
Bostwick provides laboratory services specialising in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: