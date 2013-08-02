(Corrects in second paragraph to remove reference to company securing U.S. approval earlier this month; adds test available since May 2012.)

BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.

MDxHealth said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country, where the test has been available since May 2012.

Bostwick provides laboratory services specialising in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)