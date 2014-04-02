BRIEF-Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's 2016 net profit up 10.3 pct y/y
March 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
April 2 Mdxhealth Sa
* Has entered into a co-marketing agreement with LI path (long island pathology, inc.) to promote MDXhealth's confirmmdx for prostate cancer test
* Agreement expands MDXhealth's access to urologists in the highly populated new york and new jersey region
* LI path is a high-end, full-service independent anatomic and clinical pathology laboratory that serves the New York City metropolitan area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
March 20 Glory Biotech Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FTunpT Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 20 Polylite Taiwan Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/R20jAn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)