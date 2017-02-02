Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group
Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson
Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources.
Terms of the potential deal were unclear, people familiar
with the matter told the newspaper. (on.wsj.com/2kSNSDU)
Mead Johnson, which was valued at $12.84 billion as of
Wednesday's close, could fetch more than $15 billion with a
takeover premium, the Journal reported.
As with all such negotiations, the talks could fall apart
before a deal is reached, the newspaper said.
Neither company was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)