* Consumer watchdog says tests on milk had made mistakes
* Says there may still be quality issues
* Mead says has commissioned tests
By Sabrina Mao and Martinne Geller
BEIJING/NEW YORK, July 11 A consumer watchdog in
China said on Wednesday that a testing centre had made mistakes
in reporting that some of Mead Johnson's baby formulas contained
prohibited additives and expressed "deep regret" for the
erroneous findings that led to a sharp fall in Mead's stock.
Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, maker of
Enfamil baby formula, fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday after
Caijing, an influential Chinese business magazine, reported that
vanilllin, a compound found in vanilla beans, was found in some
of its baby formulas in central Hunan Province.
No spices should be added to food for such young babies, the
report said, citing China's National Food Safety Standards for
Users of Food Additives.
"On this matter, I can only express my deep regret," a
representative of the policy research centre at the Hunan
Province Credit-Building Association, surnamed Xia, told Reuters
by telephone.
The Hunan Credit-Building Association had assigned the case
to the Hunan Brands Reputation Investigation Centre, which
commissioned the Hunan Agricultural University to conduct the
inspection, Xia said.
"We sent the samples to the Hunan Agricultural University's
Food and Nutrition Examination Centre for inspection," said Xia,
who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the
matter. "They issued a preliminary report indicating that the
milk powder contained vanillin compounds. But they later came
forward to say that there were errors in their monitoring."
Xia said the group is a civil society organisation and does
not come under the jurisdiction of the government.
However, he added that he still believed there were quality
problems and that he would seek other agencies to test samples
he had remaining, if needed.
"I hope that relevant supervision bodies can resolve this
issue on the basis of seeking truth from the facts," Xia said.
According to the report, the testing group said batches of
Mead Johnson formulas made on Oct. 22, 2011 and April 18, 2012
were found to contain the additive, which it said can be harmful
to babies' liver and kidneys.
Vanillin is not an ingredient in any of Mead Johnson's Stage
1 formulas designed for infants up to six months old, said
company spokeswoman Gail Wood.
"We are seeking clarification with the testing organization
in China to understand their testing methodology and process,"
Wood said in an email. "Concurrently, a nationally certified
test center is analyzing our Stage 1 product to confirm that it
continues to meet all Chinese laws and regulations.
Xiao Xiang Morning Post, a Hunan newspaper, quoted an
apology from an official called Secretary Xu from the Hunan
Agricultural University on Tuesday for the errors made in the
inspection report. Calls to the university went unanswered.
"It was our mistake, the test results basically did not
contain any vanillin," the newspaper cited the official as
saying.
Mead Johnson shares tumbled to as low as $72.40 on the New
York Stock Exchange after the report. They closed down 4.3
percent, wiping off about $700 million in market value, based on
Mead Johnson's 204.6 million shares outstanding as of March
2012.
"The reports of an additive found in the baby formula in
China triggered volatility in the shares and a flurry of action
on Mead options," said WhatsTrading.com options strategist
Frederic Ruffy.
Despite the market's reaction, JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman
said he does not think Mead Johnson will suffer any meaningful
sales or margin losses as a result of this issue.
Caijing also said the additive had been found in formulas
made by Abbott Laboratories, owner of the Similac brand and
Wyeth, owned by Pfizer Inc.
Abbott said it does not use vanillin in its product.
"There is no flavor addition in China Stage 1 infant formula
and our product doesn't contain any material that is mentioned
in the article," said Abbott spokesman Scott Stoffel.
Pfizer spokeswoman Joan Campion said vanillin is not an
ingredient of the company's Stage One formulas, and that the
products are continuously monitored for stringent quality and
safety.
"We are concerned about the accuracy of this report, and we
do not agree with the findings," Campion added.
Abbott shares closed up 6 cents at $65.67, while Pfizer
shares closed down 1 percent at $22.44.
(Additional reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Doris
Frankel in Chicago, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Kim
Coghill)