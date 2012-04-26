* Q1 adj EPS 82 cents vs analysts' expected 78 cents

April 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co raised its 2012 forecast as strength in China and Latin America helped offset a dent in its U.S. business from a contamination scare, sending the Enfamil baby formula maker's shares up 4 percent.

Net sales surged 21.6 percent in China and Latin America, while profit in those markets, Mead's largest, grew 29 percent, the company said on Thursday.

Mead Johnson is a favorite among some investors for its exposure to emerging markets with growing populations. The quarter's strong growth in emerging markets is evidence of that, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Edward Aaron.

That mitigated some of the damage from a blow in December, when Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers pulled certain packages of Enfamil formula from store shelves following the death of an infant who drank it. The company was cleared of blame, but its sales still suffered.

Sales in North America and Europe fell 11.6 percent, hurt by that incident and a drop in U.S. births. The company's gross margin fell 2.3 percentage points to 62.1 percent of sales, partly because of ramped-up marketing after that scare.

Chief Executive Steve Golsby had said in January that he expected the company's market share to be lower, possibly into the third quarter. In a statement on Thursday, he said he expected its U.S. market share to recover in the second half of 2012.

Overall sales in the first three months of 2012 rose 9.6 percent to $986.6 million, with 71 percent of the total coming from Latin America and China.

Mead, which reported a higher than expected first quarter profit, raised its outlook for 2012; it now expects net sales to grow 9 percent to 11 percent, up two percentage points from an earlier forecast range. It also raised its full-year earnings forecast by about 4 cents, to a range of $3.04 to $3.14 a share.

In the first quarter, profit was $164.2 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $146.1 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding certain items, Mead earned 82 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates by 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mead Johnson, along with French food group Danone, lost out earlier this week to Nestle in a takeover battle for Pfizer's baby food business.

Mead Johnson shares were up $3.36, or 4 percent, at $86.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller. Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sofina Mirza-Reid)