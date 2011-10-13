* Sees Q3 EPS $0.76-$0.78 vs Street view of $0.66/shr
* Sees Q3 sales of $934 mln vs Street view of $925 mln
* Sees '11 EPS $2.73-$2.78; prior view was $2.70-$2.75
* Shares up 2.4 percent in morning trading
Oct 13 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (MJN.N)
reported better-than-expected preliminary quarterly sales on
Thursday and raised its full-year forecast, sending shares up
2.4 percent.
Mead Johnson, which makes Enfamil infant formula, cited
strong demand in Asia and Latin America, favorable foreign
exchange rates and a lower tax rate.
When the company formally reports its financial results on
Oct. 27, it expects to report third-quarter profit of 76 cents
to 78 cents per share on net sales of $934 million, it said.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 66 cents per
share on revenue of $925 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also expects full-year profit of $2.73 to $2.78
per share, up from an earlier forecast of $2.70 to $2.75 per
share. Analysts were expecting $2.76 per share.
Mead Johnson, which is hosting a meeting with investors on
Thursday, said sales rose 30 percent in Asia and Latin America,
or 25 percent excluding currency translation. Excluding
currency, sales fell 9 percent in the North America and Europe
segment.
Mead Johnson shares were up $1.74, or 2.4 percent, at
$73.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Robert MacMillan)