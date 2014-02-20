BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 20 Baby formula maker Mead
Johnson Nutrition Group, which is investigating its
business for possible illicit payments to hospital officials in
China, has not found evidence of anything illegal, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
The company said the internal investigation has uncovered
what it thinks are violations of policy, but not laws.
Earlier this week, the company said in a regulatory filing
that certain expenditures made in connection with the promotion
of its products "may have been made in violation" of U.S. or
local laws.
Speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY)
conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Thursday, Mead Johnson
Chief Executive Kasper Jakobsen said that it so far has not
found any violation of laws.
Mead Johnson shares were up 3 percent at $81.05 on the New
York Stock Exchange.