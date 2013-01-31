BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, citing higher sales, the timing of a pension settlement expense and a lower tax rate.
The maker of Enfamil baby formula said net earnings were $134.2 million, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $85.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.
Sales rose 8 percent to $981.1 million.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.