BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America.
The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: