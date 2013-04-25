BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday that met Wall Street estimates, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America, and stood by its full-year forecast.
The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.
The company said it still expects 2013 earnings of $3.22 per share to $3.30 per share, excluding special items.
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: