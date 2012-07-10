July 9 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co broke
ground on Monday on a US325 million facility in Singapore it
will use to study pediatric nutrition and better serve the
booming Asian market.
The investment is the biggest single capital outlay in the
history of the company, which makes Enfamil baby formula.
The company said the move will create about 180 new jobs
over the next two years. It is scheduled for completion in 2014.
"This facility will certainly serve the local markets and
address Asian nutritional needs and preferences, but the impact
of the work done at the Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition
Institute here has the potential to be felt far beyond the
borders of Singapore," said Mead Johnson Chief Executive Stephen
Golsby.
The building project will include a manufacturing plant, a
research and development center and a regional office.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by M.D.
Golan)