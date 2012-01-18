(Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Packaging company MeadWestvaco Corp
said it saw lower volume and production rates in the
fourth quarter due to weaker-than-expected demand in the United
States and Europe.
"In the fourth quarter, we saw more aggressive inventory
management than we had anticipated by some customers in response
to ongoing macroeconomic developments, particularly in Europe,"
Chief Executive John Luke said in a statement.
The company, due to report its financial results on Jan. 25,
expects a fourth-quarter pre-tax income of $150 million to $160
million and a full-year cash flow of about $550 million.
Separately, MeadWestvaco said it will re-file its merger
application for combining its consumer and office products
business With Acco Brands.
In November, MeadWestvaco said it plans to spin off the
business and merge it with Acco in a deal valued at about $860
million, as it focuses on growing its packaging business in
emerging markets.
