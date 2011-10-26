* Q3 adj EPS 70 cents vs. Street forecast 64 cents

* Revenue up 9 percent to $1.64 billion

* Company warns of "modestly lower" fourth quarter

* CFO expects demand to remain "challenging" in 2012 (Adds CFO interview, stock, byline)

By Ernest Scheyder

NEW YORK, Oct 26 MeadWestvaco Corp MWV.N earned more than expected in the third quarter due to strong sales of food and tobacco packaging, though it expects softer demand in 2012.

Growth is slowing in emerging markets, an area that accounts for roughly 30 percent of total sales, Chief Financial Officer Mark Rajkowski told Reuters.

Fourth-quarter earnings will be "modestly lower" than the year-ago period due to weaker consumer demand and plant outages, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The underlying market demand is going to remain challenging as we move into next year due to the ongoing macroeconomic events around the world," Rajkowski said.

Still, MeadWestvaco said emerging markets should continue to bring in a large chunk of profit, he added.

The company expects sales in its specialty chemical business, which supplies oil and asphalt producers, to remain brisk. During the third quarter the unit raised prices, a move that did not dent demand at all.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $117 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $15 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding a charge related to an old restructuring program, the company earned 70 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.64 billion. Analysts expected $1.59 billion in revenue.

Sales in the packaging resources unit, the company's breadwinner that supplies paperboard to food and tobacco customers, jumped 7 percent to $750 million.

Rajkowski, the CFO, said "modest" layoffs are possible in 2012, though he stressed there is no large-scale plan to cut workers.

Indeed, MeadWestvaco likely will hire in some areas depending on its needs for specific niche skills, Rajkowski said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney)