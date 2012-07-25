* Q2 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.39
* Q2 rev up 3 pct at $1.42 bln
July 25 Packaging producer MeadWestvaco Corp
reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on
strong demand from specialty chemical customers and increased
land sales.
MeadWestvaco makes packaging for perfume bottles, shampoo,
electronics, food and other common goods, as well as paper and
some chemicals.
Net income rose to $78 million, or 44 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $69 million, or 40 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.42 billion.
Sales at its specialty chemicals segment rose 14 percent to
$246 million. Sales at its community development and land
management rose 87 percent to $56 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 39 cents per share on
revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MeadWestvaco shares closed at $27.92 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 38 percent in the last
nine months.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)